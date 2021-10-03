HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.5 days.

Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $$14.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLTRF. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

