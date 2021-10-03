HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Down 0.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$18.25. 18,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$588.49 million and a P/E ratio of -28.79.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. Analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.39%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

