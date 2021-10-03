Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holcim from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

HCMLY stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

