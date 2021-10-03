Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Invests $798,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

