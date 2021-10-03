Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

