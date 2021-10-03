Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 106.0% in September

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBIS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634. Home Bistro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

