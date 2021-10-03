HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

HomeStreet stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $876.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

