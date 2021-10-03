HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HRIBF remained flat at $$71.25 during midday trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

