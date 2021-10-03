Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

