HUNT (HUNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $140.64 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. HUNT has a market cap of $87.22 million and approximately $140.64 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

