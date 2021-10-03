ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.89

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.89 and traded as high as $91.05. ICF International shares last traded at $90.67, with a volume of 95,034 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

