ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $262.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $301.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

