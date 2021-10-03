Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $107,119.68 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $437.66 million, a PE ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

