iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

