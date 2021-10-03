Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Critical Comparison

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 4 5 0 2.27 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Illumina presently has a consensus target price of $435.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 19.36% 18.12% 10.90% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 17.88 $656.00 million $4.50 87.74 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illumina beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

