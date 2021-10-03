Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Anthem were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,646,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $375.93 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.44 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

