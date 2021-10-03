Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

