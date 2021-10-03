Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,700 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of XPO opened at $80.85 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

