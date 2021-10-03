Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,600 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.