Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 222,450 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 222,450 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

