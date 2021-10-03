Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.78.

SIVB stock opened at $664.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $677.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.81.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

