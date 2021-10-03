InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

