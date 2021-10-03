Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $389,359.68

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Ink has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $389,359.68 and approximately $3,251.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

