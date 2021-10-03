Innova Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Innova has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $178,533.44 and $6.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

