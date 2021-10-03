Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys 3,604,359 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.