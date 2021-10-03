Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $132,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

