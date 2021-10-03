Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $132,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
