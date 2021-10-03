Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $167,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

CSTL stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

