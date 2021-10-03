Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells 7,569 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72.

CYTK stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

