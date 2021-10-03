Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $348,096.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXRT opened at $62.60 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.