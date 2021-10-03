Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.