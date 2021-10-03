Insider Selling: The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Sells £296,506.08 in Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 1,647,256 shares of The Fulham Shore stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £296,506.08 ($387,387.09).
FUL opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.91. The Fulham Shore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.64.
The Fulham Shore Company Profile
