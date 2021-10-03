Insider Selling: The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Sells £296,506.08 in Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 1,647,256 shares of The Fulham Shore stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £296,506.08 ($387,387.09).

FUL opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.91. The Fulham Shore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.64.

The Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

