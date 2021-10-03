Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSI opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

