Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

INTA stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

