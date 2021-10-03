Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 6,445 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,610 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.