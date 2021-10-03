Intrua Financial LLC Has $370,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $814.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

