Intrua Financial LLC Has $524,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

