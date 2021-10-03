Intrua Financial LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

