Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.