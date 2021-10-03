Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy Sells 389 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.46.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
