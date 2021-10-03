Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.38

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 217977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,463,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,432,000 after purchasing an additional 296,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 708,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 2,614,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

