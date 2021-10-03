Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,551,000 after purchasing an additional 374,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

