Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

PJP stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $83.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

