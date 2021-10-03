Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $111.29 and a 1-year high of $165.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.