Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 65.8% in September

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
