Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 65.8% in September

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

