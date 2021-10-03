Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBWY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
