Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $360.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

