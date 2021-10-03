IOST Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $198.47 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00358159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

