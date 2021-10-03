iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

