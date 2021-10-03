iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.34 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

