iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.